Girls not brides: UN, Govt stand up in fight against vice

CINDY SIPULA, Mpulungu

IT IS a common trend in some African countries for girls below the age of 18 to be ushered into marriage once they reach puberty.

The practice, which is seen as a harmful tradition, is attributed to an array of both social and economic norms that rob girls of their education, health and viable future.

According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), one in three girls in developing countries like Zambia will probably be married before the age of 18.

On a global scale, 750 million women alive today were married off before they turned 18, a great concern among many stakeholders.

In Zambia, some parents marry off girls at a tender age with the hope of navigating through the family poverty cycle, as well as to enhance their status in the community.

On the other hand, girls, especially those in rural set-ups, enter marriages due to early pregnancies and peer pressure.

Although Zambia has committed itself to eliminating child marriage by 2030 in line with target 5.3 of the Sustainable Development Goals, 31 percent of girls are married before their 18th birthday, while six percent are married before the age of 15.

Unfortunately, the practice of child marriage can have life-threatening consequences for the girls especially when