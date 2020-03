PRISCILLA MWILA

PUPILS at Misisi Community School will no longer have to sit on the floor after Girls Level Up, a group of youths, donated desks to the institution.

The school, which has a baby class, as well as grades one to seven, has seven classrooms with a population of 400 pupils.

However, most of the learners are compelled to sit on the floor because of the lack of desks