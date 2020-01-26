Girlfriend, 24, burns boyfriend, 53

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Mufumbwe

A FIFTY-THREE-YEAR-OLD man is battling for his life at Solwezi General Hospital after he was set ablaze by his girlfriend, whom he allegedly infected with HIV.

The 24-year-old girlfriend of Kalulushi, whom the victim is said to have known for two years, is suspected to have used kerosene, which has left the man with multiple superficial burns on both shoulders and back part of the neck.

She has been arrested.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/