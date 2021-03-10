Girl killed, head dumped in toilet, body buried

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

A 16-YEAR-OLD girl in Lusaka has been killed allegedly by her uncle, who also cut off her head, threw it in a pit latrine and later stuffed the body in a shallow grave at a farm.

Joyce Dubeke was allegedly killed by Amos Dubeke, 31, on Sunday between 08:00 hours and 16:00 hours for refusing to help him clean a chicken run.

Dubeke later drank poison when the family found out what he had allegedly done and is admitted to the University Teaching Hospitals (UTH), where he is receiving treatment.

Lusaka Province Commissioner of Police Lackson Sakala confirmed the incident, which happened at Dubeke Farm in Lusaka West, but he could not avail details of the murder.

Mr Sakala promised to give the details later.

A source close to the girl’s family, who asked not to be named, said the Grade Nine pupil at St Michael’s Secondary School was being kept by CLICK TO READ MORE