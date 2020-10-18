Girl killed after wedding

CATHERINE BWALYA

Choma

FAMILY members have allegedly beaten a 16-year-old girl to death after she spent a night at a wedding.

It is alleged that her father, grandmother, two uncles and brother ganged up to beat up the girl, only identified as

Olen.

Southern Province Commissioner of Police Diamond Likashi said the four men beat up the girl and her friend Oviness Michelo, also aged 16, because they did not sleep at home as they attended a wedding in another village.

Mr Likashi said in an interview yesterday that the matter was reported to police by Olen’s mother, Fostina Mwanamukolo, of Simwatachela chiefdom in Zimba. CLICK TO READ MORE