Girl jumps off balcony to escape alleged rape

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

IN an attempt to escape an alleged rape, a 19-year-old pupil jumped from the second floor of a residential building in Lusaka and broke her legs and an arm.

The chilling incident happened at Zamtel Flats in Ibex Hill on Friday during the day as the young woman, Jane Lumande, was trying to flee from allegedly being raped by former minister Lucky Mulusa’s 25-year-old son, Lucky.

Lucky declined to discuss the incident, saying it is a family matter.

The young woman’s sister, Gertrude Kunda, said her sibling’s version of the incident is incoherent.

One of the eyewitnesses, Davis Nkumba, a gardener at the flats, said Jane had gone to see Lucky's mother as they are