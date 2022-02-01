Girl, 7, relives traumatic defilement ordeal

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

A SEVEN-YEAR-OLD girl has narrated how a teacher allegedly covered her face with a black cloth and sexually abused her. In this case, Mushili Mulenga, 27, a teacher at Iqra Islamic School, is facing one count of defilement of a child under the age of 16. In November last year, Mulenga is alleged to have defiled a seven-year-old pupil after undressing her and covering her face with a black cloth. When the matter came up before Ndola-based magistrate Peggy Banda for trial, the child, who was taken to the scene of crime, narrated how Mulenga allegedly lured her into a room and abused her. “I was taken to the senior teacher’s office where Mulenga undressed me and put me on the table. He also covered my face with a black cloth,” the juvenile told the court. The juvenile said the accused person, whom she identified before the court, allegedly inserted something in her private part which she did not see. She said after the ordeal, Mulenga allegedly gave her sweets and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about what he had done to her. And Iqra Islamic School principal Mohamud Burcha Sheikh Hussein said the CLICK TO READ MORE