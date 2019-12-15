Girl, 7, dies after eating cassava leaves

CATHERINE MUMBA , Choma

A SEVEN-YEAR-OLD girl of Sinazongwe has died while her two siblings are admitted to a health facility after they consumed some poisonous cassava leaves locally known as shombo.

Southern Province Commissioner of Police Diamond Likashi said the incident happened on Friday around 23:00 hours.

Mr Likashi said the matter was reported to the police by the children's father, Jullian Sianondwe, 42, of Chamukwapulo village in Sinazongwe district