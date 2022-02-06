Girl, 5, suffers fistula after defilement by cousin

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

A FIVE-YEAR-OLD girl of Makeni in Lusaka is suffering from fistula after her 20-year-old cousin allegedly sexually abused her. Mother of the victim Esther Njobvu, 27, said the suspect, Simeon Mukwenje, is a son of her elder step-sister. "My daughter was defiled by my step-sister's son on several occasions between November and December last year. What happened is that both my daughter and Mukwenje used to stay with their grandmother in Makeni Konga. He would abuse the girl whenever their grandmother was not at home," she said. Ms Njobvu said she discovered that her daughter was not well when a stench started coming out of her private parts. "When I checked her private parts I discovered that she had sores. She said Mukwenje used to threaten that he would kill her if she told anyone about it. I confronted Mukwenje and he admitted defiling my daughter," Ms Njobvu said. She said she later reported the matter to Chawama police station. Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga confirmed receiving a report of the incident by officers at Chawama police. Mr Hamoonga said the case file needs to be retrieved from Makeni police station back to Chawama so that the case can proceed. "The victim was examined at the hospital and the medical form was sent to Makeni when the matter was reported at Chawama. Our officers now have to retrieve the file from there (Makeni) and take it back to Chawama so that