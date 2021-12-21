Girl, 18, admits to using marijuana

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A GRADE Eight pupil has pleaded guilty to smoking marijuana, while another Lusaka student has appeared before a magistrate for allegedly swindling two people out of over K30,000 in a failed car-servicing deal and debt repayment. The accused in the first case is an 18-year-old teenager of Chilenje South accused of trafficking in psychotropic substances. It is alleged that on November 29 this year, in Lusaka, the adult-juvenile trafficked in 0.84 grammes of marijuana without authority. Yesterday, the girl appeared before Lusaka magistrate Nthandose Chabala and admitted the charge. “I admit the charge, I was found with the drugs,” she said.

Asked what the marijuana was meant for, she said: “I use it myself”. Further asked if the law allows her to consume the psychotropic substance, the girl replied in the negative. The court adjourned the case to tomorrow for reading of the facts and presentation of a social welfare report. The teenager will remain in custody because the offence she is facing is not bailable. In another case, a 26-year-old student appeared before magistrate Faides Hamaudu facing two counts of allegedly obtaining over K30,000 by false pretences. In the first count, it is alleged that between July 30 and August 12 this year, Niza Simfukwe, with intent to deceive, got K22,000 from Parnell Kamwendo. The student got the money from CLICK TO READ MORE