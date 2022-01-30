Girl, 17, attempts suicide after failing G12 exam

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, DOREEN NAWA, Lusaka

A 17-YEAR-OLD girl of Lusaka is battling for her life following a botched suicide attempt after failing her Grade 12 examinations. The girl, identified as Emeldah Chibuye, of Kabulonga, is believed to have consumed a poisonous substance yesterday morning after finding out her performance in the Grade 12 examinations. The results were announced on Friday by Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima. The girl is admitted to University Teaching Hospitals (UTH), where she is receiving treatment. Efforts to get UTH public relations officer Natalie Mashikolo proved futile by press time.

But a source at UTH said the girl was brought to the hospital yesterday in