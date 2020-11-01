Ginna Hidie releases ‘Eliza’

JACK MWEWA

Lusaka

UNITED Statesbased Zambian singer Ginna Hidie has released her long-awaited album Eliza, which has a love song titled Lelo Namupeza (Today I have found him), a dedication to her husband, Tom Dowty.

“I wrote this song to appreciate my husband Tom for all his love and care, the song talks about the way love can

change our approach towards matters of life,” she said in an interview.

This Ginna’s fifth album City Life, Dziko, Equality and Amalango, featured ‘Sir” Jones Kabanga on guitar and Brian

Michelo of the Habakkuku Singers on vocals with Mulenga Chishimba of Mission Press in Ndola as the producer. Ginna attributes the delay in the release of Eliza to the challenge of most finding artistes in the United States who could play her kind of music from live instruments.

But not only that, lockdown restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic also played their part.

“The album would have been out long time ago, the coronavirus pandemic has literally grounded the preparations and recording, especially, considering that I am recording from Zambia while away in the USA,” Ginna said in an interview. CLICK TO READ MORE