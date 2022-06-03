Giant task for Zambia

ROBINSON KUNDA, Yamoussoukro

TASKED to deliver Zambia's first Africa Cup of Nations qualification in seven years, Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic tonight begins that quest with the trickiest of opposition in Ivory Coast. "The final preparations are done and we are working very hard, we are really concentrating on the game. However, the preparation is something else and the game is also something else. But I am sure we have done everything and just waiting for the game," Asanovic said in an interview yesterday. Over the years, Zambians have grown accustomed to missing the continental championship, with the country failing to make the cut for the last three editions and missing the fourth will not only be unacceptable but embarrassing. Zambia's last appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations finals was at the 2015 edition in Equatorial Guinea where they finished third in a group that had Tunisia, Democratic Republic of Congo and Cape Verde. Zambia were eliminated in the first round, and come the 2017, 2019 and 2021 editions, the Chipolopolo fired blanks, failing to qualify. To avoid the fourth failure, Asanovic will need to shuffle his cards cautiously in Group H, which also has Comoros Island and Leostho, who clash in Moroni today. The last time Zambia played the Elephants in a competitive match was in 2012