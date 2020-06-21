Getting the ‘load’ off wheelbarrow pushers

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

JUST like other modes of transporting goods and services, modified wheelbarrows have for years contributed to turning the wheels of the economy in Zambia.

On any normal day, regardless of the season, one is able to see a wheelbarrow on the streets carrying goods.

Locally known as Zamcargo, loosely translated as Zambian cargo, modified wheelbarrows have not only become a reliable source of transporting merchandise for small-scale traders, but they are also cheap.

An errand of two kilometres for example can cost as low as K50, especially for traders who order various merchandise from Lusaka’s Soweto market to nearby townships like Misisi, John Laing and Kanyama.

Most traders have created a relationship with wheelbarrow pushers such that they entrust them with their merchandise.

Wheelbarrow pushers are expected to take the merchandise to their clients’ homes or designated trading places.

However, over the years some traders have ended up losing their merchandise as some unscrupulous wheelbarrow pushers disappear with goods after being hired.

It is for this reason that the Lusaka City Council has started registering modified wheelbarrows for CLICK TO READ MORE