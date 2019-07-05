Getting relief food to the needy

FRANCIS LUNGU, Lunga

FORGET the array of hardships encountered on an undeveloped island like Lunga in Samfya, Luapula Province, the immediate need for the 38, 000 people in all the four chiefdoms dotted around this Bangweulu wetland district, is relief food.

Hunger has besieged the area after their rice and cassava fields were submerged by the ravaging floods in the just ended rainy season.

The floods are reminiscent to the worst floods the island experienced 20 years ago, when crops and houses were destroyed too.

With that, their only hope for tomorrow is in the risk disaster reduction measures being spearheaded by Government to avert massive flooding.

Apart from the relief food being distributed, the people of Lunga want Government to intensify the dredging exercise in clearing of the water weed, scientifically known as the water hyacinth, from the main canals.