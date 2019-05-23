Getting more from land

FRANCIS LUNGU, Mfuwe

THE effects of prolonged dry spells have been evident in the decreased crop yields which have seen reductions of about 16 percent.

In terms of food security, the country is just above the minimum needed in terms of maize, which provides the staple meal for most Zambians.

The maize harvest dropped from 2,394,907 metric tonnes in 2017/2018 to 2,004,389 metric tonnes this season.

The dry spell has also affected wildlife species and livestock.

This is where the US$32.8 million World Bank-funded Zambia Integrated Forest Landscape Project (ZIFLP), which is being coordinated by the Ministry of National Development Planning, comes in.

The five-year ZIFLP, launched in February last year, is aiming to improve the management of natural resources and at the same time improve people’s livelihoods. Its focus areas are agriculture, forestry and wildlife.

The project is currently being implemented in nine districts of Eastern Province in partnership with the ministries of Lands and Agriculture and the Department of National Parks and Wildlife under the Ministry of Tourism and Arts.