Getting entertained amid COVID-19

AS THE global lockdown and restrictions continue, some people are not sitting idle, but are looking for creative ways to deal with boredom.

I caught up with some people online and asked them what they were doing to make their self-isolation exciting.

Namutenga Kalunga wrote that she has made it a point to go to the market and manage all her fresh produce shopping once in a week.

“Today was shopping day and I was dreading it. Last week when I went out it was terrible no-one was observing social distancing. Some butcheries had long queues and it was a struggle,” she said.

She, however, said her online business has improved as she does not need to meet with the people to sell her products.

Mirriam Mwandama, a teacher by profession, said she has been gardening and spending more time with her family.

For a father of four, Stafrance Zulu, spending time with his children and teaching them how to read has been important.

Kamufisa Manchishi wrote that working from home had been a mix of temperaments for him.

"It has taken me back to the basics, life as simple as it was back then without the glamorous facade of success that society forces everyone to