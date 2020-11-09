Get your voter’s cards – Lungu

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

AS THE voter registration exercise starts today, President Edgar Lungu has urged Christians to turn up en masse and obtain voters’ cards they will need for next year’s general elections.

President Lungu said the Church and Government should work together to foster development, peace and unity, and that registering as voters is one way of participating in important national programmes.

The head of State said this yesterday in a speech read for him by Patriotic Front secretary general Davies Mwila during a fundraising service for the United Church of Zambia Chimwemwe congregation.

President Lungu also donated K200,000 cash to help the church complete building a kitchen and