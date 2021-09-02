Get to root of fake vaccines

The dubious importation into Zambia of 10,000 unapproved doses of COVID-19 vaccines worth US$150,000 is a serious negation on the fight against COVID-19. The main concern is not the value of the medicines, but rather the impact such drugs could have on the health of Zambians and other residents. There are many questions that beg answers on this importation of the vaccines by Chrismar Earthmoving Equipment, a local company. Although the illegal vaccines were intercepted at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport and destroyed by Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA), the scandal has far reaching effects on the fight against COVID-19. As it is, this incident could discourage some people from taking the jab even with assurances by the Ministry of Health that what is administers is safe. Out of the targeted 8.4 million only 573,260 people have been vaccinated since the vaccination exercise was rolled out early this year. This low number is partially attributed to a lot of falsehoods around the safety of the various approved vaccines. There have been many conspiracy theories casting qualms on the effectiveness and efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines. Despite assurances from health experts and the World Health Organisation on the efficacy and safety of COVID-19, many people are still sitting on the fence. Bringing in unapproved vaccines makes the work more difficult for those striving to increase the number of people being vaccinated. This is because for some people the scandal only confirms their fears even if this may only be one isolated incidence which has even been intercepted. Government has been working hard to procure vaccines to ensure that as many people as possible are vaccinated to protect themselves against the deadly disease. We all know how COVID-19 has devastated lives. The pandemic which has so far manifested through three waves has claimed many lives depriving many families of breadwinners. Many businesses too have collapsed while others are barely surviving. Life in general has been totally changed as people cannot freely interact as was the case before. While initially, many people thought that the pandemic would not last long, it is now evident that the pandemic is here to stay as it keeps hitting through different waves. Coming from a third wave, there are now projections of a fourth one. The only way to brace for more waves is by having more people vaccinated. This is what Government has been trying to achieve. However, scandals like the one unearthed by ZAMRA negates such efforts. As such the scandal is a serious threat to human life and must be treated with the seriousness it deserves. It is also worrying that had these unapproved vaccines not been intercepted by ZAMRA, they might have ended up being administered on unsuspecting people. There’s need to get to the root of this matter. Issues of medical supplies are a matter of life and death. This is why there are stringent regulations in place to ensure that medical supplies brought in are safe for use. If someone chooses to abrogate the laid down procedures and endanger people’s lives then they must be made to account for their transgressions. ZAMRA must be commended for being alert and intercepting the illegal consignment. This should give Zambians confidence that ZAMRA is indeed working to ensure that no wrong medicines filter in.