Paying creditors good start

ZAMBIA’s debt burden has been under scrutiny by the Bretton Woods institutions, particularly the International Monetary Fund (IMF), given that the country defaulted on its US$42.5 million Eurobond payment in November last year. This put the country on the back foot regarding its economic recovery programme considering that negotiations for a bailout package sought from IMF by the Patriotic Front (PF) government was not concluded before the August 12 elections. However, there is fresh breath of hope from President Hakainde Hichilema, who has promised to fix the economy going by his mantra ‘Bally will fix it’. Indeed, there is need for the new government to fix the debt burden weighing heavily on citizens of Zambia to the point of failing to afford essentials like the staple food, mealie-meal. We understand that the previous government borrowed for worthy infrastructure development but defaulting on the loan obligation cast a dark shadow on the country’s relationship with IMF, World Bank and other international lending institutions. It is sad to note that Zambia is the first African country to default on Eurobond payment. That’s not a credential any country should look forward to and it will for a long time cast the PF government in bad light. This technically has made investors lose confidence in the country’s economy, thereby denying millions of young people jobs. The hallmark of a sound economy is to have investor confidence ready to oil the growth of industries and create jobs. President Hichilema has set the tone for economic recovery and it is the duty of Zambians to support his agenda by working hard in all sectors of the economy. “There’s a lot of damage, unfortunately,” he said. “I don’t want to pre-empt things but what we are picking [up] is horrifying,” President Hichilema said during an interview with BBC. President Hichilema’s commitment to restores investor confidence resonates well with many citizens, who want to see political change translated into food on the table. The economy needs to be fixed now, especially that many small-scale businesses have folded up because of the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic. “Creditors to Zambia need not worry about our current financial position,” President Hichilema assured the lenders. “We will arrive at an amicable and mutually beneficial solution to our debt. We will engage transparently and in good faith.” President Hichilema’s fight against corruption should be supported by all Zambians because it is out of this fight that economic growth will become a reality. That the treasury is empty is a sign that there was an element of plunder of the country’s resources and those responsible must be brought to book. The country’s image needs to be rebuilt around prudent use of national resources and government leaders must serve with integrity. President Hichilema calls it servant leadership. What else would Zambians demand of their leaders if they indeed provide servant leadership? The issue of corruption does not only revolve around political circles but there is also need to put stringent measures in place so that technocrats in the civil service do not involve themselves in this vice. However, despite the odds, the Hichilema administration stands on firm ground, particularly that the foundation for economic growth as partly laid by the previous government in terms of road infrastructure in many parts of the country. The new government should take a front-row seat in terms of fiscal management of resources to ensure growth. There is no other way of growing the economy than tightening loopholes in financial management. Once again, we would like to commend President Hichilema for assuring the international lender about Zambia’s resolve to pay the debt and grow the economy.