Get the booster

CABINET has done well to endorse the administration of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) booster vaccines.

The decision by Cabinet to endorse boosters as part of the fight against COVID-19 is a welcome move and demonstrates politically will. The decision to embrace boosters is an international practice to which Zambia has subscribed to, following trends in Europe and the United States of America where boosters are being administered.In the US, the Biden administration and public health officials say the decision to encourage coronavirus booster shots was made after reviewing data showing that vaccine-produced immunity to milder infection decreases over time. Cabinet decision to add boosters to the fight against COVID could not have come at a better time than this when the disease has reached pandemic levels as all the 10 provinces are now affected. This is a sign that the disease is spreading fast. The country may not yet be in a crisis but there is urgent need to vaccinate not less than 60 percent of the population. Currently, the fight against COVID is being hampered by people refusing to get vaccinated largely due to misconceptions about the vaccinated as well as human rights which has made it impossible for Government to make vaccination mandatory. Before the onset of vaccines, the five golden rules – masking up in public; maintaining physical distance; washing hands frequently or using hand sanitiser; avoiding crowded places and staying at home; seeking medical attention early if symptomatic were only measures of protection. But vaccines are available to offer protection but unfortunately, some sections of society have chosen to shun them. This leak is on people’s behaviour is contributing to the spread of the virus. Off course, the country is not yet at the brink given that the third wave was worse.

But for the fight against COVID to be won, there is need to not only observe the measures but to also get vaccinated so that the country can attain a herd immunity. By covering as much of the population as possible, the country will get to the herd immunity quicker. The herd immunity is the stage when so many people have had the virus/vaccination and have immunity and the prevalence of the disease drops from pandemic to endemic levels. With cooperation from most of the citizens, the country should be able to cope with the pandemic. The first variant the world grappled with during the third wave was the Delta. Viruses mutate. Now, the globe is dealing with the Omicron, a highly transmissible but less virulent variant.

Symptoms of the Omicron seem less severe but it spreads very quickly and easily. Scientifically, people who are fully vaccinated can get the disease but would have mild symptoms. People who fall seriously sick are often those who are not vaccinated.

With time, protection reduces for those that are fully vaccinated, hence the administration of another dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to enhance or restore the immunity to a sufficient level. The biggest battle the country has is to convince the citizens on the importance of vaccinations and demystify the vaccine. This is because prevention measures are more critical now than ever and vaccinations offer the much needed protection. Currently, 73 percent of the COVID-19 patients admitted to health facilities across the country are unvaccinated. So, only the fully vaccinated are eligible for boosters while the Pfizer vaccine has been recommended for children between 12 and 18 years old. The current science is that boosters are required, especially by the elderly, health careworkers, and those who are immuno-compromised such as young people below the age of 18 and children. Already, the Omicron variant is prominent in children in Zambia, hence Government approving the booster vaccines for the fully vaccinated while children above 12 years old are also eligible for vaccination. The boosters are the game changer.