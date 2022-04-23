Get right contractor for your home

MARGARET CHISANGA

HAVING one’s own property, especially a house to call one’s own, is a major goal for many, and accomplishing this dream leaves one fulfilled and set for the rest of the their life, especially if they are planning a retirement home. For the average Zambian, this is usually done at a major cost and sacrifice. For example, others get loans to take on the project, while others utilise their pensions package. Some are also able to utilise a part of their salary on a monthly basis to ensure construction takes place. But whichever way one does it, it is very important to ensure it is put to good use by ensuring the right contractor is employed to take on the job. This is not the time to base a decision on hearsay, if you hear someone is good at building, make sure you inspect and see for yourself some of the works they have done. Choosing the right contractor for your renovation or building project is one of the most important construction decisions you will make. A good contractor can ensure quality work and a smooth renovation, while the wrong one can trigger nightmares. Here are some considerations to help you make the right choice when hiring a contractor: Have plans ready – Know exactly what you want in terms of plans and building materials before interviewing contractors. The more details you can provide, the more accurate their bid will be. Ask your trusted supplier. Suppliers have a host of contractors that walk through their doors and are familiar with their projects. They can give you options to choose from narrowing your search and saving time. Validate your options with a site supervisor. A site supervisor has experience working with a wide range of contractors which can be helpful in picking contractors that can deliver in your budget and execute work in the lead time that you want. Look at portfolio of previous work. Recent work will show you if they are keeping with current building trends while older works will show you the longevity of their work. Pictures will not do! Ask to visit some sites to confirm that what you saw in the pictures is real, to ascertain the quality of finish and to verify with clients that they are real contractors that participated in the project to avoid being scammed. The building industry is changing quickly with an evolution in tastes, the increased use of technology and research. As a result, a jack of all trades is truly an expert in none. To guarantee quality work hire multiple contractors for the different works that they are specialised in. This may seem expensive, but it also acts as a checking system as the project moves along as each contractor will ensure the part of the build that affects their tasks are up to standard and will inform you if this is not the case. A single contractor is less likely to inform you when something goes wrong on your building and the evidence of the flaws will only show years later which will incur extra costs. Ensure the contractor has the necessary equipment to do the job. If they do not, they are likely to include the costs of scaling their operation into their labour costs or they will ask for advances to do the job, which will leave you out of pocket for money not budgeted for. The initial cost of labour will be cheap to start with and will have additional increments that will make it more expensive to finish the project. choose someone based in your location. This will ensure they have the necessary expertise to deal with the terrain from older projects which will guarantee the success of your building. In addition, you can save on lodging costs that will bring down your labour charge. Interview candidates – Ensure candidates routinely build projects of the type and size you are proposing. Talk with three or four contractors about your project, expectations and timeframe. Learn how many projects they work on simultaneously, and get references and a list of recent projects. Also, ask how long they’ve worked with their subcontractors. Contractors should be willing to provide financial references from suppliers or banks. Visit job sites – Assess their crews’ work ethics for yourself, including how they treat others’ property. Do they minimise construction debris and dirt? Do they start work quickly or spend undue time on breaks? msamulela@yahoo.com