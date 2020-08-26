Get real, Nakonde tells Football House

MULWANDA LUPIYA,

ROBINSON KUNDA

Ndola, Lusaka

MUCHINGA Province giants Real Nakonde have joined Konkola Blades in opposing the resumption of the

Provincial Division One leagues due to the escalating number of coronavirus cases.

Provincial Division One football is expected to return to action next month after the Football Association of Zambia

(FAZ) released a circular informing clubs that the leagues in all the ten provinces will restart and end after two

rounds of matches.

FAZ has made it clear that teams must test their players before any matches can be played.

After the two matches are exhausted, the top teams in all the ten provinces will proceed to compete in the National

Division One play-offs which have been tentatively set for October 14-18. CLICK TO READ MORE