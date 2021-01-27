Get more oxygen supplies

LIFE is sacred and its sacredness and value are in the fact that once lost, it cannot be replaced.

As such, human beings enadeavour to protect and save life. This they do through various means, which include enacting appropriate laws and providing healthcare facilities.

The coronavirus, however, is scuttling most of the efforts put in place to ensure that citizens are healthy. It has been excruciatingly painful to helplessly lose so many lives across the world.

Zambia, like many other countries worldwide, has been hit hard by the pandemic with lives now being lost every day. This has put fear in many people and is frustrating healthcare givers who are working day and night to save lives.

Since COVID-19 reared its ugly head in the country about 10 months ago, the number of cases has accumulated to over 40,000 with 672 deaths.

These are not mere statistics. These are numbers of people. People who have loved ones. People whose service to families and society has been nipped so suddenly.

These are lives that cannot be replaced. Losing even one life is not right. This is because of the value it carries and its irreplaceable nature.

Given the severity of COVID-19 and the number of people dying, it is expected that everyone takes responsibility to ensure that no preventable death occurs.

The public have an obligation to strictly adhere to COVID-19 regulations. This entails masking up, sanitising and social-distancing consistently.

Organisations have an obligation to ensure that their work environments and employees or members are safe. This requires devising safer working and meeting strategies as well as providing personal protective equipment (PPEs).

Similarly, Government and healthcare givers have an obligation to ensure that adequate healthcare measures are put in place to save as many people as possible.

In this regard, we know that oxygen is one of the critical requirements in administering healthcare to COVID patients.

This is because COVID-19 affects the respiratory system of patients, making it difficult for them to breathe unaided.

As of yesterday, there were 495 coronavirus patients in health facilities of whom 339 were on oxygen support. The numbers are rising by the day. Just yesterday, another 1,476 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths were recorded.

As the cases increase so is the demand for oxygen.

It is, therefore, expected that health facilities would be well stocked with oxygen and other medical supplies to meet the rising demand.

We are all aware of how some health facilities in other countries are struggling to contain the pandemic due to the overwhelming number of cases and limited oxygen supply.

It is important to mobilise as many ventilators as possible and more oxygen supply to ensure that no-one dies due to lack of oxygen.

It is, therefore, commendable that Government is working with the European Union (EU), United States (US) and the Muslim community to increase supply of oxygen in health facilities.

Certainly, this is the way to go if more lives are to be saved. There is need to mobilise as much help as possible to ensure consistent and sustainable supply of oxygen.

Government alone cannot manage as the burden is too huge. In the same vein, we implore all organisations with resources to help Government build capacity for dealing with COVID-19.

The private sector, churches and non-governmental organisations should all come on board and help secure as much oxygen as possible to save lives.

After all, some of these are lives of their members in churches and organisations, employees in various businesses or indeed friends and relatives.