Get COVID jab for economic restoration – FNB boss

ANGELA NTENTABUNGA, Lusaka

FIRST National Bank Zambia (FNB) has commended Government for rolling out the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, saying it will go a long way in restoring the economy, which has been impacted by the pandemic.

Chief executive officer Bydon Longwe, who led the bank’s management and staff to get vaccinated at Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital yesterday, said COVID-19 has had a ravaging impact on the economy, with industries such as tourism being among the most affected.

“We have seen shrinkage in the restaurant and tourism businesses, but we hope that with this programme, the economy will open up so that we have a good 2022,” Mr Longwe said.

"If you look at the statistics published by the Ministry of Finance in terms of gross domestic product (GDP), we are hopeful that by