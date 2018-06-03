Get a bike, it’s World Bicycle Day

STEVE BEEL, Lusaka

ONE of the oldest and simplest forms of transportation technology globally, the role of bicycles is becoming increasingly high profile and celebrated, while technology is introducing new ways in which they can be used.Today, June 3 is the very first UN-sponsored World Bicycle Day. On June 12, the United Kingdom will host an innovation event in Lusaka to explore how new technology can combine with bicycles to increase urban and rural mobility.

How might this all provide opportunities for Zambia?

The creation of World Bicycle Day firstly tells us something that goes beyond cycling itself. In 2015, Professor Leszek Sibilski, an academic in the United States, started writing blogs about bicycles and asking the question why, among so many other United Nations celebrations, there was not a day dedicated to celebrate the humble bicycle.

Despite many challenges, within a few years he had convinced all 193 members of the UN, including Zambia, to adopt June 3 as World Bicycle Day – and 2018 will be the very first year it is celebrated.

In a recent interview, he identified his passion, perseverance and relentlessness as key to achieving his objective. He also quoted Elon Musk, the South African born rocket-ship and electric car entrepreneur who said: “When something is important enough, you do it, even if the odds are not in your favour”.

He thought it was important enough, and resolved to make it happen, whatever the odds, which teaches us all a lesson way beyond the subject of the bicycle.

In Zambia, there is a rich heritage of bicycle use, not least in Eastern Province where factories once churned out thousands of bikes each year.

Equally, to visit many of Zambia’s border crossings is to witness the ingenuity of Zambian people and their neighbours as they use bicycles to transport goods to make a living. And yet compared to many other countries, in both urban and rural areas, bicycles remain relatively underused here.

The reasons for this may be many – certainly, in lots of cases it is simply an affordability problem. While cheaper, arguably lower quality imported cycles have increased access for some, a reliable and sturdy version fit for the African environment might still cost over US$150. It is clearly out of reach for many.

In urban areas, also the lack of road space and safe routes prevents many would-be cyclists from taking to two wheels.

Which all feels like a great shame – bicycles enable kids to get to school quickly and efficiently, they allow small-scale farmers to get produce to markets, allow doctors and nurses to visit the sick, and allow office workers to build a naturally healthy lifestyle as part of their daily routine.

And in Zambia, there are still locally designed and made bicycles, like Buffalo Bicycles and Zambikes, that can create manufacturing and sales jobs and add value to the economy.

Therefore, for this first World Bicycle Day, we think there are some obvious avenues to explore in order to increase bicycle use in Zambia and the benefits that would bring.

On June 12 at our event at Bongohive in Lusaka, we will look to engage with a range of stakeholders to explore whether pay-as-you-go technology and new modern locking systems might make bicycles available on a lease-to-own basis.

Paying for bicycles over a year or two might make affordability much less of a barrier. Combining this with bikes designed and made locally also creates jobs.

Meanwhile, there must also be scope for city authorities to consider the space they provide for cyclists, as well as for cars. Anyone driving in Lusaka in the morning rush will realise that there will never be enough road space to avoid the inevitable congestion. While cycling is not for everyone, it can certainly be an option for many, as it is often quicker and certainly healthier, but without cycle lanes or other safe cycling environments, the risks involved discourage the majority.

The role of urban planners and engineers is therefore key – it is they who will unlock the potential of Zambia’s city streets, giving licence to the young to travel more freely in pursuit of education and employment. Just like so many other cities around the world.

Even in the professional cycling environment, Zambia surely has great potential. Zambia’s long distance road network offers some fantastic opportunities for cyclists who wish to pursue it as a sport.

The First Quantum Pro Cycling team are based in the Copperbelt and recently competed in a South African road race. It would be great to see more cyclists flying the Zambian flag on the international stage in future.