Germany puts K370m in COVID-19 fight

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

GERMANY has given Zambia a K370 million rapid response package to mitigate the effects of COVID-19, especially on the vulnerable.

The support is focusing on expanding social protection measures through social cash transfers and supporting health systems in combating the pandemic by procuring medical supplies like protective equipment, essential medicines, and enhancing testing and laboratory capacity.

Other focus areas are ensuring continued access to water and sanitation services, supporting current partners in stepping up prevention measures and behaviour change campaigns as well as in crisis management, particularly at a local level and in Germany’s partner institutions.

German Ambassador to Zambia Achim Burkart said in a statement yesterday that his country is committed to helping Zambia control and