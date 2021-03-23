Germany funds 6m people’s water treatment chemicals

CHOMBA MUSIKA, KABANDA CHULU

Lusaka, Kafue

GERMANY’S continued support to Zambia in the provision of clean water and sanitation has resulted in over six million people in urban and peri-urban areas accessing water treatment chemicals.

Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Minister Raphael Nakacinda says through the United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the German government has been providing sustained funding for water treatment.

UNICEF has provided water treatment supplies to 11 commercial water utilities.

This is contained in a joint statement by the Ministry of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection and UNICEF Zambia press offices.

In the wake of COVID-19, UNICEF has continued to support