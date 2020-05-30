Germany-based singer Yvonne Mwale to launch ‘Free Soul’

KELVIN KACHINGWE

Lusaka

AFTER releasing two singles – Bumbum and Free Soul – Germanybased singer and songwriter Yvonne Mwale has released her fourth career album.

Titled Free Soul, after the single she released a fortnight ago, the album, which comes after Kalamatila (2012), Let Me Be (2014) and Msimbi Wakuda (2016), is a supreme collection of original recordings designed to provoke feelings of energy and blissful escapism.

The album incorporates tribal rhythms and a number of different genres and styles. Leading with an organic world music vibe, yet skilfully fusing this with multiple layers of pop, jazz and even EDM, the album is an easy must for world music and pop fans far and wide.

In the words of Yvonne's publicist: "Wherever the moment takes her, the songs represent this in a unique instance of expression and creative freedom. Even amidst such variety though, Yvonne's inherent connection to her roots can always be relied upon to breathe life and authenticity into the process."