Germany always been here

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

AFTER the United Kingdom and United States of America, Germany was the third country to establish diplomatic relations with Zambia following its independence on October 24, 1964.

However, at that time, there were two Germanies – the Germany Democratic Republic (East Germany) and Federal Republic of Germany (West Germany), and both had embassies in Lusaka.

The East Germany embassy was located near the Chinese Embassy while that of West Germany was situated near the United Nations buildings on Alick Nkhata. The current Germany Embassy is on Haile Selassie Avenue, established following the German re-unification when the German Democratic Republic became part of the Federal Republic of Germany and Berlin re-united into a single city following the collapse of the Iron Curtain.