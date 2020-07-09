German to explore Zambia’s vast wildlife

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

INCOMING Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES) Zambia resident representative Fritz Kopsieker is looking forward to exploring the country’s vast wildlife.

Mr Kopsieker is aware that Zambia is endowed with a diversity of wildlife which he and his family look forward to exploring during his tour of duty, which will start next month.

He was speaking recently when he paid a courtesy call on Zambia’s Ambassador to Germany, Anthony Mukwita, in Berlin.

“As a family, we simply love wildlife and Zambia has plenty to offer in this regard,” Mr Kopsieker said.

This is according to a statement issued yesterday by first secretary for press and public relations at the Zambian embassy in