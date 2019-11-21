German envoy sorry for social media reports

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

GERMAN Ambassador to Zambia Ackim Burkart has apologised over social media reports that he advised Government to stop subdividing Forest 27 where it is alleged that ministers and other officials have acquired land.

Mr Burkart made the apology during a closed-door meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji yesterday.

Mr Malanji said at a press briefing that the diplomat is remorseful for the embarrassment his allegations have caused to Government