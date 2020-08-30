George Mubanga rediscovers self at Nkwashi

THE 2019 Ngoma Award nominee painting prodigy George Mubanga (no relation to the veteran broadcaster) is among the three artists who have been artists-in-residence at Nkwashi, a new town 36 kilometres east of Lusaka City.

Artists-in-residence programmes usually offer creators an opportunity to live and work outside their usual environments. The occasion allows the artists to be exceptionally expressive. For George, his time at Nkwashi which will be concluded with an exhibition that opens on September 5 has been rewarding experience.

“It has been a life changing experience, helping me to learn more about art and how to manage my personal life,” he says.

“The freedom I had of living in the house and expressing my true self through my work has made me realise that I’m the one in charge of my own life and the only one to create my future with the things I am doing now.

“In art, I have really learnt a lot about how to increase creativity by trying to listen to other people and getting new ideas instead of working with the same old things and expect to get new results.

“The nature and beautiful environment around gave me peace of mind to meditate on life and to stay focused with my career.

“During the two months residence, I have created 56 paintings. I like to create my paintings in series so that I can experiment more and simplify my idea or concepts. I managed to finish 35 pieces which I will be exhibiting at the end of the programme.

“The title of my series is called The Journey of a Butterfly which represents the transformation from struggle to greatness as the caterpillar later changes into a butterfly.

“This air [artist-in-residence] programme has helped me to understand my work and develop my work through the experiments, I tried by mixing recycled materials and paint on canvas, learning new painting styles. During the programme, I have also learnt how to market my work and how to create a digital brand as an artist.”

It seems George has gotten more from his artist-in-residence programme other than just improved aesthetic expressions. The up-and-coming artist has found an ability to market his work and create a digital brand for himself. The skill could not have come at a better time than this period of COVID-19 when the physical space is threatened by the pandemic.

In this era, artists ought to learn more on how make their online presence effective in order to reach out to potential clients away from the gallery space.

Born on January 6, 1995 in Lusaka, George is the only boy in the family of five. He finished high school in 2013 at Chilenje South Secondary School in Lusaka. In 2015, he joined Zambia Visual Arts Council as a self taught artist.

George experiments with mixed recycled materials to create works that expresses feelings and thoughts about everyday Zambian life. George has joined various exhibitions locally and abroad. His style earned HIM A nomination for outstanding male visual artist at the 2019 Ngoma Awards.

