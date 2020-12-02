George Chilufya targets World Cup with U-17

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

AFTER making it to the Morocco 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Under-17 national team coach George Chilufya has shifted his focus to qualifying the team for the World Cup.

Chilufya, who described the Council of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) outing as successful, said the ultimate focus has now moved beyond continental participation.

The team which emerged COSAFA runners-up after losing to South Africa in the finals on Sunday, was treated to a welcome breakfast at Tecla Hotel by the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) yesterday.

“Our focus now should shift to the World Cup but first we need to ensure that we get out of the CLICK TO READ MORE