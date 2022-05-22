Genitals horror

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

A MAN of Kanyama Township in Lusaka is nursing injuries after his wife allegedly bit and ripped his testicles while he was asleep. Mutukwa Musiwa, aged 41, who had retired to bed in a drunken state, was woken up by an excruciating pain from the private zone. Mr Musiwa narrated that he had a fight with his wife, Edna Ngelishe, aged 36, and left for a drinking spree, but arrived home not knowing his wife’s nasty motive. “I beat my wife up after an argument and later left for a drinking spree. I later came back in a drunken state and went straight to bed. I did not know she had ill intentions. She took advantage of my drunkenness to bite my testicles. I was only rescued by neighbours after they heard me scream,” Mr Musiwa said. He said it was the second time his wife physically abused him and that it is better he walks away while he is still alive. Mr Musiwa said he could not forgive his wife and wanted her to go to jail to pay for her sins. “The first time she burnt my hand with a pressing iron and I forgave her. I don’t think I can forgive her again because her intentions were evil. At times I think my wife is demon possessed because she gets angry and violent whenever you want to reason with her,” he said. Mr Musiwa said he would manage to look after his children alone. He said his wife was in custody at CLICK TO READ MORE