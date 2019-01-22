Genetically modified foods tabled

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

DEBATE over genetically modified foods (GMOs) first emerged in 2002 when the then President late Levy Mwanawasa described them as “poison” and refused to allow GMOs in the country despite the drought at the time.

Seventeen years later, the debate has emerged again following reports that the National Biosafety Authority (NBA) had authorised the importation of GMO foods.

Last December, NBA granted three conditional distributing permits to import products that may contain GMOs with a justification that the decision was arrived at after risk assessment conducted by an advisory committee and reviewed that the particular products were safe for humans and the environment