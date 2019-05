ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT says the implementation of the genetically improved Kafue bream will help reduce the temptations of using exotic fish species that can cause ecological damage in watersheds.

Minister of Fisheries and Livestock Kampamba Chewe said Government has established a US$23.7 million aquaculture fund in line with the fisheries law.