Gender parity cause slowly sinking

Gender Focus with EMELDA MWITWA

MARCHING alongside hundreds of women on Monday, I was amazed at the unity in diversity across almost all spectra of society to celebrate women and, by implication, the cause for gender parity.

In the capital Lusaka, it’s like the city came to a standstill as women in their droves, backed by some men, marched up Great East Road from Zesco to the Showgrounds under different corporate names, non-governmental organisations, church bodies , parastatals and of course government ministries.

Motivated by this year’s International Women’s Day theme “I am generation equality: Realising women’s rights”, every organisation worth its salt wanted to identify itself with the noble cause of achieving gender parity and giving women room to achieve their human rights.

Though sporting different corporate colours, varied political party regalia and unique chitenge prints, the message was the same – rallying every generation to join the campaign for women’s rights.

Apparently, no organisation wants to be left behind this campaign because they have realised that everyone stands to benefit from the cause for gender parity or having a society where women are treated fairly and respectfully.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/