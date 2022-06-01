Gender mainstreaming through clean cooking

MONICA KAYOMBO, Lusaka

THE recent re-launch of the Zambia Gender and Energy Network, with support by the USAID Alternatives to Charcoal (A2C) project, is expected to play a bigger part in enhancing capacity for gender mainstreaming in the country. The network is aimed at creating awareness and facilitating capacity building regarding gender mainstreaming in the energy sector. This will be done by raising awareness on cleaner energy technologies and fuels. The A2C project will help in gender streaming through policies, plans, programmes, projects, activities and budgets. Indeed, the A2C project might be new to Zambians, but it is very important for everyone to appreciate the concept. The gender-energy nexus is critical because women are the primary users of energy at household level. Secondly, women are the most affected by unclean cooking. Gender and youth specialist Kampamba Mubanga said the women suffer ill-health effects and drudgery as they use charcoal. She said women also lack resources for acquiring clean cooking. Ms Mubanga explained that the use of charcoal and firewood results in pollution and respiratory illnesses, especially during the fire-making process. She said inhaling carbon monoxide from charcoal over time can cause many health complications and red eyes. She said men could also be effectively engaged in A2C activities by recognising their different needs. “This initiative seeks to transform harmful gender relations and norms and removing all assumptions and biases,” she said. Ms Mubanga said the assumption that men are not interested in cooking should be done away with considering that there is a high possibility that they are not just comfortable with using charcoal or firewood. She explained that the A2C project will motivate most men to gain interest in cooking. Some of the A2C recommended products include gas stoves, moto stove where pellets are used as heating energy and the use of ethanol, among many other things. It is, therefore, the hope of every well-meaning Zambian that this initiative will yield the intended results. Ms Mubanga said the role of the media in changing the narratives is very important as it includes shifting mindsets around feminisation of care roles and clean cooking. Other obligations by the media include shifting attention of policy-makers to clean cooking, awareness-raising on existing policies and initiatives. Zambia has many climate change challenges, among them deforestation, caused in part by charcoal production. While it is true that charcoal is an important source of energy and also an important source of livelihood for many people engaged in its value chain, Government has set in place policies to ensure protection of the environment.

To address environmental and climate change issues, the Government has, with cooperating partners, continued to determine ways of mitigating deforestation. Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary Francesca Zyambo said during the re-launch that the important role that gender plays in the energy sector as well as in the lives of women, men, girls and boys has been acknowledged in various normative frameworks. She said the normative frameworks have led to an accounting of the different needs and experiences to ensure both genders benefit equally, and that inequality is not perpetuated. “This network is aimed at creating a platform that will spearhead the implementation and actualisation of the policy measures on gender in the national energy policy and associated strategies such as the gender equality strategy and action plan for the energy sector,” she said.

Ms Zyambo said the A2C project activities will eventually increase the participation of women, men and the youth in the energy sector. Ministry of Gender Permanent Secretary Dorcas Kabika said the initiative to come up with the network will address gender inequalities which may be existing in the gender sector. She said the Government is committed to reducing gender inequalities by making progressive changes to legislation in order to strengthen the protective environment. “We are in full support of the re-establishment of the Zambia Gender and Energy Network as the vision will spearhead the inclusion of women, men and youths in clean energy initiatives,” Ms Kabika said. She said the initiative will have an impact on entrepreneurs of energy, consumers, producers and decision-makers in both private and public institutions. She said the initiative is also meant to lobby for funding and long-term funding mechanism for gender-centred programmes in the energy sector. Alternatives to Charcoal (A2C) chief of party Catherine Picard said costs associated with use of charcoal are massive as compared to the existing A2C in Zambia. USAID has invested US$24.9 million in the entire project that began last year and will end in 2026 with a possibility of being extended. There is no doubt that the charcoal value chain supports jobs and enterprises.

Over half a million informal jobs are contributing up to US$600 million per year to the national gross domestic product.

The A2C concept takes a market-driven approach by catalysing a shift in household cooking as a way from charcoal to private sector-led, low emissions technologies and fuels. Over 75 percent of peri-urban and urban households in Zambia use charcoal as their primary cooking fuel source. Dr Picard said the A2C project will support environmental protection and control production, trade and use of charcoal in accordance with the 2014 National Forestry policy as well as the 2019 National Energy Policy, among others. Other objectives of the A2C project are to facilitate information sharing on available resources and to support national efforts to control illegal production and trade of charcoal. “We know that it is not possible to stop everyone from using charcoal. The rationale is to see to it that the use of charcoal as a source of energy is reduced,” she said.

They also have to ensure best practices in the areas of development of strategies and dissemination of best practices among regulators. The expected results are to find alternatives to charcoal to reduce deforestation through the increased adoption and use of technologies and fuels (ATFs) and decreased consumer demand for charcoal. Through the A2C project, it is expected that there will be a reduction in charcoal energy consumption by 25 percent across the country by expanding the use of private sector-led ATFs to 83,700 Zambian households. Overall, the project expects to reduce deforestation directly attributable to charcoal production by 6.7 percent. The A2C project, which started last year, is expected to end in 2026 and the geographical focus is national.