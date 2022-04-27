Gender equality is not a favour – Mbewe

MWAKA LENGALENGA, Lusaka

NEWLY-APPOINTED Non-governmental Gender Organisations Coordinating Council (NGOCC) executive director Anne Mbewe strongly believes gender equality is not a favour to be bestowed on women, but rather it is a birthright. Mrs Mbewe, who comes with an extensive experience in the development arena and a deep understanding of development from a broad-based perspective, says it is vital for one to be able to look at gender issues from all spectrums. Mrs Mbewe is no stranger to NGOCC and the women's movement, having previously served on the board of NGOCC between 1997 and around 1999 as board secretary. She explains that since that time, the emphasis on issues around gender has evolved, with people being more out-spoken and ready to tackle gender-based violence (GBV) cases. "That time reporting of GBV cases was very low, as women and other stakeholders were not sufficiently sensitised around the issues. Women did not know where to report issues of GBV because it was looked at as a private issue, especially if it was happening in the matrimonial home," Mrs Mbewe said. As the new NGOCC executive director, she comes with experience as a development specialist across the whole spectrum of social, economic, political and cultural development, which she has done at national and regional levels, where she covered 20 countries across eastern and southern Africa. Mrs Mbewe's work at regional level has seen her covering a broad spectrum of sectors, working micro-finance especially targeting women by ensuring that they have