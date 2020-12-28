Gen Benjamin Mibenge: The last call

JACK ZIMBA, MWAPE MWENYA

Lusaka

YESTERDAY, at the Leopards Hill Memorial Park, a bugler made the last call over an open grave, and the last gun salute reverberated across the landscape to mark the final moment of one of the country’s most respected army generals.

Lieutenant General Benjamin Mibenge, who died on Wednesday aged 78, served as commander of the Zambia Defence Forces back in the late 1970s.

That was before the unit was separated into Zambia Army, Zambia Air Force and Zambia National Service.

Gen Mibenge joined the Zambia Army in 1965 as an officer cadet.

That was after he did his initial military training at the prestigious Sandhurst Royal Military Academy in the United Kingdom in 1963.

Before then, he had graduated from Munali Secondary School.

“I went to Munali, and if I had a chance, I would have gone to Makerere, where some of my friends and classmates went to and later became doctors,” said the general in an interview with the Sunday Mail last year.

In 1970, he was appointed Chief of Staff to serve under General Kingsley Chinkuli.

And then in 1977, he was appointed Zambia National Defence Forces deputy commander, before he was elevated to the rank of commander in 1978.

He served in that position until his retirement on September 8, 1980.

Most importantly, the general commanded the army at the height of the liberation war with Southern Rhodesia (Zimbabwe).

His widow, Joyce, once narrated a particular incident when Joshua Nkomo’s house on Independence Avenue near State House was bombed by Ian Smith’s soldiers.

Mr Nkomo was fighting for the liberation of Southern Rhodesia at the time, but had been exiled in Zambia.

Gen Mibenge lived a few metres from Mr Nkomo’s house.

Narrated Joyce: “We were on Independence Avenue opposite State House, so we could feel it (the bombings). We just heard these bombs going off and then the lights went off. But for him, he was putting on his uniform and everything and he said ‘I’m off’.”

After he retired from the army in 1980, the general served in government as Minister of Foreign Affairs, and also as a diplomat.

And after UNIP was ousted from power, he served as its secretary general.

The last time the general made big headlines was when he and his wife, Joyce, celebrated their golden jubilee.

Their six children had organised a surprise party for them at a five-star hotel with all their friends in attendance.

The general said: “We are very grateful to our kids because it’s not good for the kids to come and bury you in a nice coffin with a good band at your funeral, when they never did when you were alive and for me this was a good gift to spend a good time with my friends and contemporaries.”

In an interview later, Joyce described her marriage as “wonderful”.

But Joyce also never pretended theirs was a happily-ever-after affair.

“Sometimes when I get very annoyed I say ‘if I die I must come back as a man and this man must come back as a woman’,” she said.

But there was no denying they had good friendship between them since they met.

“We were young and in love. Generally, the 50 years may seem like a long time but it doesn’t seem that long to us because it has been a very wonderful 50 years. I still remember it like it was yesterday. Because from the beginning, we went into it wholeheartedly,” she said.

Gen Mibenge and Joyce wedded on April 12, 1969 at Arakan Barracks.

Their love story had begun on a jolly road trip with friends in a battered Peugeot 403 back in 1964.

Back then, Benjamin was a young army officer, and Joyce had just qualified as a teacher.

But when Joyce first met the young army officer, she did not think anything would happen between them, because he did not even seem to notice her as she sat in the backseat of the 403.

In fact, back in the 1960s, it was not an enviable thing to get married to a military man – they were thought of as uncouth.

But the young Benjamin had just attended Britain’s best military academy. He was different.

“I was taught to be an officer and a gentleman,” said the general.

And indeed, the general’s genial never gave him away as a military man. He has been described by many as soft-spoken and gentle (and yes he almost had a priestly aura about him). But he was a military man through and through.

He talked about two valuable lessons he learnt as a young soldier from an old British colonel – communication and team work.

“Don’t try and do everything yourself,” he said.

He also believed in secrecy.

“The demand for secrecy was much higher in our time. Secrecy was very important. There are things we just never shared with our wives,” he said.

And lucky for him, Joyce never stood in his way when it came to national duty.

“When I told her ‘pack up my bags we are going to Sinjembela’, she didn’t question. At the time, the place was being invaded by South Africans,” he said.

“Sometimes, if the circumstances were so dire, I would tell her ‘get the kids, take them to Matero to stay with their grandmother’, but it was because I had received intelligence that something was about to happen,” he said.

Former Zambia Army Commander General Kingsley Chinkuli, who was also a close friend of Gen Mibenge’s, described the fallen general as “a special friend, an intellect and a dedicated ideal officer who always stood out in every situation”.

“As special friends, when Gen Mibenge was marrying his wife Joyce in April 1969, I was his best man. That was after I had married my first wife, who later died. But when I was marrying my second wife in 2016, Gen Mibenge played a similar role I played, he was my best man,” Gen Chinkuli said at his genera’s funeral.

Zambia Army Commander Lieutenant General William Maipambe Sikazwe described Gen Mibenge as a soft-spoken, friendly, but refined and hardworking career officer.

He said even in his retirement, Gen Mibenge was always available for guidance and direction to the Zambia Army.

For a man of his stature, who immensely contributed to his country, tributes have abounded.

And Nebat Mbewe, who is Zambia Daily Mail managing director, posted this ode for the general, perhaps as a distant admirer:

“General’s Salute, Present…Arms!” The order barked out by Regimental Sergeant Major Zulu at the head of a parade square triggered the thousands of newly-trained young soldiers into motion.

Smartly dressed in camouflaged berets, green military fatigues and shiny military boots, they in unison unslung their M56 and M59 rifles and held the firearms at arms’ length, bayonets fixed, barrels up and chins up.

The arms were presented in honour of Army Commander General Benjamin Mibenge, who was officiating at the pass-out parade for the young men on completion of their six months military training.

This was May 1980 and these were school leavers who had endured tough training at Kasama Zambia National Service Camp, aka Devil’s Island.

They were in essence declared ready to reinforce Zambia’s military force that was under increasing pressure to fend off Rhodesia’s military incursions.

I and my fellow soldiers stood proudly before Zambia’s military commander ready to take his orders.

Today I again present my arms to Gen Mibenge with my rifle’s barrel pointing down (symbolically) and my head bowed in honour of his commendable service to Zambia.

Gen Mibenge is survived by his wife, six children and grandchildren.