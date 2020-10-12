gear up for 2021, ECZ advised

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE Church has urged the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) not to be intimidated by those discrediting it but to concentrate on preparing for the 2021 general elections.

Pentecostal Fellowship of Zambia (PFZ) and the Bible Gospel Church in Africa (BIGOCA), in separate interviews, said some stakeholders are trying to paint ECZ ‘black’ to justify the outcome of next year’s polls.

PFZ media director Naison Nyonyo, who is also Church of God Chipata congregation bishop, said the electoral body should be allowed to do its work without interference.

“We have no doubt that the ECZ will do a good job next year. We also pray that the country holds peaceful elections next CLICK TO READ MORE