GDP in 4.1 percent growth

KELVIN CHONGO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA’S economic trajectory has remained strong with gross domestic product (GDP) growing by 4.1 percent in the second quarter of this year, National Economic Advisory Council (NEAC) says.GDP, which is a monetary measure of the market value of all final goods and services produced in a period (quarterly or yearly) of time, is expected to grow to 4.5 percent in the third quarter and five percent in the fourth quarter of this year respectively.

NEAC executive director Webby Wake attributes the growth performance to the current development programmes in agriculture and agro industries, expected improvements in manufacturing, infrastructure development, and local tourism, supported by a stable macroeconomic environment.