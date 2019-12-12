GBV victims get shelter from Nyamphande

MUMBA MWANSA-MBEWE, Petauke

AS stakeholders wrap up sensitisation activities to mark the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender- Based Violence, Chief Nyamphande of Petauke district in Eastern Province has taken up a stance to personally ensure that victims of the vice are safeguarded and kept away from their perpetrators for a period of time.

The chief’s palace is a marvel of reassurances as it houses a small modern structure in the far right corner of the palace grounds, comprising two bedrooms, a kitchen and living room, built by the traditional leader to house victims of gender-based violence (GBV). It has been aptly named the GBV Safe House.

The traditional leader, with the help of his wife and some women in the community, take in victims of GBV and provide them with food, shelter and all the available necessities. While there, the victims are also counselled to help them recover from the trauma.

Recently, First Lady Esther Lungu visited Chief Nyamphande and had a tour of the GBV Safe House, after which she urged other traditional leaders to emulate the practice as the focus on fighting GBV in the country continues.

Mrs Lungu, who was visibly impressed with the works of Chief Nyamphande in the fight against GBV, said victims need a favourable environment for them to recover from the trauma encountered.

“You have really created a conducive place for victims, especially those that will be traumatised and need a safe place so that they get settled as you help them out and where possible equip them with empowerment skills,” Mrs Lungu said.

Chief Nyamphande said the victims housed at the facility are those whose homes are deemed unsafe until the case is completed with either the chief, police or courts of law.

“They need to be kept safe for a while because their home is not conducive. And maybe at the time the case is still in court or they are still receiving medical attention, we need to keep them where they are safe and where they cannot be reached by the perpetrators of GBV or people who are looking for them in order to persuade them to withdraw the case,” the traditional leader explained.

Chief Nyamphande said there are times when victims are made to withdraw their cases against their perpetrators, but being at the safe house gives an opportunity for fairness and justice to prevail. He said withdrawing of cases is not encouraged unless the matter is not grave.

With the increase in sensitisation programmes aimed at creating awareness in the fight against GBV, Chief Nyamphande says such cases are slowly reducing in number as people are now aware of what to do once they become victims.

“The cases are very rampant here. It’s just now that people are having more information about reporting when they are assaulted or the like. So cases appear to be going up because people now seem to know that there is somewhere they can go to once faced with such,” he said.

Since the majority of victims are women and children, the traditional leader has resolved to help strengthen the family unit at a basic level as weak family foundations become vulnerable to the vice.

The most common cases of GBV reported in Chief Nyamphande are assault, defilement and negligence mainly by husbands who abandon homes after receiving payments for farm produce.

This year’s 16 Days of Activism Against Gender- Based Violence, running under the theme ‘Orange the world: Generation equality stands against rape’, has been observed with sensitisation programmes around the country aimed at highlighting the need to end the vice.

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence is an annual international campaign that kicks off on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, and runs until December 10, Human Rights Day. It was started by activists at the inaugural Women’s Global Leadership Institute in 1991 and continues to be coordinated each year by the Center for Women’s Global Leadership. It is used as an organising strategy by individuals and organisations around the world to call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.