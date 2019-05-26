GBM: Why I lost my kilos

JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka

PEOPLE have different motivations for shedding off weight – a nasty comment from a workmate, or a bad report from the doctor – but for politician and business tycoon Geoffrey Mwamba, popularly known as GBM, it was for a totally different reason.

The 59-year-old former defence minister loves fashion, but his tummy was getting in the way.

“I’m one person who likes clothes, to be honest with you. I love fancy and exclusive clothes, but because of my weight that I had that time, I couldn’t access nice clothes of my size,” he tells me as we sit in the garden at his deluxe home in New Kasama. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/