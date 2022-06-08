GBM nabbed for corruption

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) member and former Minister of Defence Geoffrey Mwamba has been arrested and charged with 24 counts of various offences. Mr Mwamba, of Lusaka's New Kasama, has been charged with eight counts of conflict of interest, 15 counts of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime and one count of money laundering. On April 7 this year, the joint investigative team recorded a warn-and-caution statement from Mr Mwamba on similar offences. Mr Mwamba, 63, who is former Minister of Defence, yesterday appeared before the joint investigations team but was later taken to Woodlands Police Station, where he was detained pending court appearance today. It is alleged that Mr Mwamba, while serving as Minister of Defence between 2012 and 2013, failed to declare interest in writing in eight contracts awarded to Curzon Global Limited by the ministry. Zambia Army gave the company three contracts while Zambia Air Force gave