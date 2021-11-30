GBFC firm on title charge

STEPHEN PHIRI, Choma

GREEN Buffaloes coach Justin Chinama says his charges will keep their eyes on the title charge despite meeting their waterloo in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Green Eagles. Eagles handed leaders Buffaloes their first loss of the season with a brace by striker Derrick Bulaya in a Week 13 tie at Independence Stadium in Choma to climb to third position with 20 points, eight behind the soldiers. Chinama said Buffaloes will put the defeat behind and look to the future with determination. He said in an interview that they will learn from the defeat as they battle to end the 40-year league drought. Buffaloes last won the league title in 1981. Chinama also urged the Buffaloes' fans to keep the faith, saying the Zambia Army-sponsored side is on course to wrestle the title from champions Zesco United. "This is our only loss as at Week 13 and we will soldier on and make amends," he said. Chinama also backed striker Friday Samu to find the net soon. The Warren Kunda-led backline kept Samu and his partner Martin Njobvu at bay. Samu is the MTN Super League topscorer with 11 goals. "He [Samu] will surely score in other games. He is a good striker and