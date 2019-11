CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

TWO men who were caught having sex at a lodge in Kapiri Mposhi in 2017 have been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment.

Japhet Chataba, 28, a carpenter of Ndeke Township, and Steven Samba, of Kasenshi in Kapiri Mposhi, were jailed yesterday when they appeared before Lusaka High Court Judge Charles Zulu, who sat in Kabwe.