Gawa Undi urges peace in Malawi

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Katete

KALONGA Gawa Undi of the Chewa people has used the annual Kulamba traditional ceremony to call for peace in Malawi, which is facing a political stand-off after disputed elections held last May.

The traditional leader urged politicians in Malawi to iron out their political differences and unite for the sake of development.

He said the outcome of elections should not divide people, hence the need for politicians to find common ground and CLICK TO READ MORE