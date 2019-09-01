News

Gawa Undi urges peace in Malawi

September 1, 2019
1 Min Read
KALONGA Gawa Undi (white attire) of the Chewa people with Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu at the Kulamba traditional ceremony at M’kaika in Katete, Eastern Province. PICTURE: MAYENGO NYIRENDA

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Katete
KALONGA Gawa Undi of the Chewa people has used the annual Kulamba traditional ceremony to call for peace in Malawi, which is facing a political stand-off after disputed elections held last May.
The traditional leader urged politicians in Malawi to iron out their political differences and unite for the sake of development.
He said the outcome of elections should not divide people, hence the need for politicians to find common ground and  CLICK TO READ MORE

