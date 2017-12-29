News

Gatherings banned

December 29, 2017
1 Min Read
FROM left: Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Jabbin Mulwanda, Minister of Local Government Vincent Mwale and Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya during a press briefing on the cholera situation in Lusaka yesterday. PICTURE: COLLINS PHIRI

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka
PUBLIC gatherings, including funerals, have been banned in some parts of Lusaka to step up efforts to curb the further spread of the highly contagious cholera, which has claimed 38 lives.

The ban has come into effect with Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya issuing Statutory Instrument (SI) number 79 to enforce the ban of public gatherings.
Dr Chilufya said in line with SI 79 of 2017, a public ceremony or gathering of more than five people will not be allowed in cholera-affected areas.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

