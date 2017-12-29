Gatherings banned

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

PUBLIC gatherings, including funerals, have been banned in some parts of Lusaka to step up efforts to curb the further spread of the highly contagious cholera, which has claimed 38 lives.

The ban has come into effect with Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya issuing Statutory Instrument (SI) number 79 to enforce the ban of public gatherings.

Dr Chilufya said in line with SI 79 of 2017, a public ceremony or gathering of more than five people will not be allowed in cholera-affected areas.